Man shot in Crosby taken to hospital by helicopter; shooter may have been relative

A man in Crosby has been taken by helicopter to the hospital after he was shot Thursday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened in the 600 block of Franta.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a male with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that the suspect "may be a family member."

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.