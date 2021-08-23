Man shot and killed outside Houston convenience store; police search for suspect

article

Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man outside of a convenience store on the city's south side.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect walked away after the shooting, but he may have later gotten into a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 18-25 years old, 5’5" to 5’8" tall, and weighing about 190-215 pounds.

Authorities did not identify the man who died but did say he lives nearby and often visits the convenience store.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

According to HPD, there were other people in the area at the time of the shooting. They ask anyone who was there who saw something to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.

