Man shot and killed in movie theater parking lot in southeast Houston

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a movie theater in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 8400 block of the S Sam Houston Pkwy E.

Police say the 28-year-old man received a call or text to meet someone there, and he was shot multiple times when he arrived.

Authorities say at least 20 shots were fired, and investigators believe there are at least two shooters.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. No description of the suspects has been released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that can help investigators is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.



