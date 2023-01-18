Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston

Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire.

Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to two scenes nearby that they say are related.

Initially, officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 9700 block of Mykawa, where it's believed the unidentified man was shot and lost control of his car.

That's when he suddenly hit a train, causing it to burst into flames.

A passing motorist reportedly picked up the man, officials say, and took him to the 6800 block of Telean. From there, the man was rushed to a hospital, where at last check, he was undergoing surgery.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.