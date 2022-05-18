Man shot 2 women before fatally shooting himself in Galena Park: HCSO

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot two women and then fatally shot himself in a domestic violence incident that turned deadly in Galena Park.

It was before midnight when officers from the Galena Park Police Department responded to a call about shots fired at the home in the 2500 block of 4th Street.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

When officers arrived, they found a man, around 50 years old, dead in the driveway.

They also found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

A 23-year-old woman, the other woman’s daughter, was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Investigators believe the man and the 47-year-old woman were in a relationship, and he came over to her residence. According to the sheriff’s office, the man shot both women, and then he turned the gun on himself.

The identity of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The 47-year-old woman is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. Her daughter is in stable condition.

Advertisement

The HCSO Homicide Division is continuing their investigation, and investigators are speaking with other people who were inside the home.