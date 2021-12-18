Homeowner shoots, kills would-be intruders in east Houston, police say

article

Authorities say a homeowner killed a would-be intruder overnight Saturday in east Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened in the 7000 block of Avenue F near East Downtown around 2 a.m. According to the Houston Police Department, a homeowner noticed a couple of individuals outside his fence.

After grabbing a gun, investigators say the homeowner found a man inside his fence trying to push open one of his doors. The homeowner reportedly then fired at the alleged intruder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but we're told the homeowner tried giving medical attention to the alleged intruder before officers arrived.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The homeowner is said to be cooperating with investigators, but the other alleged intruders took off before the police came.