Man sentenced to life after highly publicized murder of Houston siblings walks out of prison after 33 years

"Justice wasn’t served in my opinion," said Robin Kelley.

He was sentenced to life in prison and that’s where Eugene Hart should die as far as Kelley is concerned.

Her 25-year-old brother, Mark, and her 20-year-old sister, Kala, were gunned down while working inside the family’s pawn shop in 1988.

Ernest Leo Jenkins pulled the trigger while Eugene Hart stood there and watched.

"He was on parole for credit card theft and a couple of other minor things back in 1988 when he killed my brother and sister," Kelley said.

The motive for the double slaying, money for drugs.

Jenkins was executed for his part in the double murders.

Robin Kelley, her parents, and grandmother became the first family in Texas to witness an execution.

"My parents, they were still destroyed by the murders until the day they died," she said.

While Eugene Hart starts life as a free man, Kelley says her life has yet to return to normal and she doubts it ever will.

"I spent about $85,000 to $90,000 in therapy and I’ve got to say none of it helped," said Kelley.

Kelley says the heinous crime has caused her to job hop, move around a lot, and kept her from forming long-term relationships. She says it even prevented her from having children.

"I attribute that to me just not feeling safe in the world we live in and feeling like bringing a baby into this society isn’t a safe thing," she said.

"Feeling that way can make your physical body not have children."