Man on roof of Houston-area Chick-fil-A prompts SWAT response

The Brief An intoxicated man climbed onto the roof of a Chick-fil-A along the Katy Freeway, authorities say. SWAT responded to the scene and got him to come down. The sheriff's office says he had an open warrant for possession of a controlled substance.



An intoxicated man prompted a SWAT response and evacuation after climbing onto the roof of a Houston-area Chick-fil-A on Friday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 9 a.m. at the restaurant along the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road when constable deputies encountered a man they believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They alerted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the scene with a crisis intervention team.

The man, who deputies say had a box blade, ended up getting onto the roof of the restaurant.

The sheriff’s office said the restaurant was evacuated, and SWAT responded to the scene.

While he was on the roof, authorities say the man started throwing his clothes down to the ground.

SWAT was able to take the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says the man was found to have an open felony warrant out of Galveston County for possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says the man is now facing criminal mischief charges.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released.