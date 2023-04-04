Authorities have a man behind bars for allegedly posing as a police officer to try and get into see Megan Thee Stallion perform in Houston.

During Friday evening's performance at Discovery Green during the March Madness Music Festival, court documents said Trayvone Stevenson, 28, went to the show wearing a vest marked "Police K-9."

Records claim Stevenson also told organizers he was "a police officer," so that he would be given permission to enter the event.

He was instead given permission to get in the back of a police car, where he was taken to jail, where the 28-year-old faces felony charges for impersonating a public servant.

Stevenson has since made bond but is expected to appear in court on May 19.