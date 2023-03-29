The Houston Astros are getting ready for Opening Day, and they are bringing the star power.

The World Series champions will open their season at Minute Maid Park on Thursday with a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

MORE: Megan Thee Stallion confirmed to headline March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party

Before the game begins, Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Country music star Cody Johnson will sing the National Anthem. Actor Mark Wahlberg will call "Play Ball".

FILE PHOTO. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Expand

It doesn’t stop there. On Friday, country music star Lyle Lovett will sing the National Anthem, former Astros player Jason Castro will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the "Play Ball" call will be made by rapper Paul Wall.

On Saturday night, The Voice winner Danielle Bradbery will sing the National Anthem, and country star Parker McCollum will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

On Sunday night, the Powell Brothers will perform the National Anthem.

(Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MORE: Houston preparing for several sporting events, March Madness, Astros Opening Day, Rockets games

The game on Thursday begins at 6:08 p.m. CT. Fans with a ticket to the game on Thursday can head to Opening Day Street Fest from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music, photo booths, facing painting, food trucks and more.

There will also be giveaways. Fans will receive a schedule magnet on Thursday, a replica World Series trophy on Friday, a Jeremy Peña MVP bobblehead on Saturday and a Jeremy Peña World Series replica ring on Sunday.

Tickets are still available on the Astros website.