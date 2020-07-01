Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Memorial City

article

One suspect is dead after police say he tried to reach for a police officer's weapon Wednesday afternoon near the Memorial City Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Officials say Memorial Villages police got a call about a suspicious vehicle near mailboxes around 2:45 p.m. Officers found a vehicle with a man, woman, and an infant containing large amounts of mail.

According to police, the man detained by police was tasered by officers during a struggle. He was transported to Memorial City Memorial Hermann Hospital after medics noticed the male suspect had an elevated heart rate.

The male suspect was released from the hospital and started a struggle with the Memorial Villages police officer assigned to move him to a police vehicle. He was able to flee from the officer to a nearby parking structure, where the two engaged in another struggle, according to police.

The police officer reported the man tried to reach for her weapon just before she fired at least two rounds at him. Another officer eventually arrived on the scene to assist the officer who fired her weapon.

The suspect was transported back into the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased man has yet to be released.