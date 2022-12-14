Man killed in NW Houston shooting, police investigating

Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening.

According to police, patrol officers were called out to a convenience store just after 8:30 p.m. to the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

When officers arrived, they said they saw an adult male, between 20 to 30 years old, with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that a customer saw the man outside the convenience store who notified the store clerk. The clerk then called 911.

Authorities said they have recovered two high-powered shell casings from the street. However, it's unclear if there was a vehicle involved or if it was people walking in the area.

Police stated they are working to locate surveillance video in the area to determine what happened.

We're told the incident had nothing to do with the convenience store, just on the side of the store.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.