Fondren shooting: One person hospitalized, female detained, police say

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.

Person shot in southwest Houston

Houston police officers responded to a residence on Fondren Road just south of Harwin Drive for a shooting.

According to initial reports, one person was found shot at the location, and they were taken to an area hospital. One woman has been detained, police say.

No other information has been provided on a possible suspect.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.