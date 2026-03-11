Fondren shooting: One person hospitalized, female detained, police say
HOUSTON - One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.
Person shot in southwest Houston
Houston police officers responded to a residence on Fondren Road just south of Harwin Drive for a shooting.
According to initial reports, one person was found shot at the location, and they were taken to an area hospital. One woman has been detained, police say.
No other information has been provided on a possible suspect.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.
The Source: Information has been provided by Houston Police Department.