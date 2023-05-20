Man killed in northeast Harris County shooting, deputies investigating

Sheriff's deputies in northeast Harris County are gathering clues to find out what caused a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter that officers were called to a shooting in the 5800 block of Twisted Pine Ct. near Mt. Houston.

That's where, based on initial details, Sheriff Gonzalez said an unidentified man arrived and got into an altercation with another man already there. At some point, one of the men grabbed a gun and shot the other one to death, but the moments leading up to the gunfire have not been shared, as of this writing.

No additional details were shared either, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.