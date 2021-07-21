Man killed in industrial accident in NE Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly industrial accident in northeast Harris County.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred at the 7000 block of Winfield Road, near Suburban Road, in the Humble area.
Gonzalez said an adult male was working on an oil rig when the back of the rig fell and landed on the male.
Authorities said the man died on the scene.
No additional information was released.