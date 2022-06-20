Man killed in evening shooting in SW Houston, police investigating
article
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting on Monday night in southwest Houston.
Details are limited at this time, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other details about the shooting have been released.