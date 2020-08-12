Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead following an afternoon drive-by shooting in Southwest Houston. 

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of West Airport Boulevard just before 3:15 p.m. at a gas station. 

Commander Tien with the Houston Police Department said multiple shots were fired in the drive-by shooting. 

Tien said the victim was a Black man in his 30s. 

The victim’s name has not yet been released by authorities. 