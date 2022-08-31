Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

By
Published 
SE Houston shooting scene article

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. 

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. 

Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital and will survive. 

No other details have been released by authorities. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.