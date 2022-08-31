Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

article

One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky.

Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital and will survive.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.