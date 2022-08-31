Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex.
Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky.
Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital and will survive.
No other details have been released by authorities.
