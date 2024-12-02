Man killed in east Houston neighborhood, police search for suspect

article

Houston police need the community's help with learning what happened in an East Houston neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Westmont Dr. on Saturday morning around 9 a.m., which is near Normandy St. and I-10, just off of Greens Bayou.

When officers arrived, they found a man near the roadway who had gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Featured article

The investigation revealed the shooting possibly happened on Friday night.

Officers say there is no known motive or suspect description in the case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.