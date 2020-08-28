Man killed by tree is first Texas death blamed on Laura

article

An East Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a tree onto his home is believed to be the state's first reported death from the storm.



Sabine County Emergency Management Coordinator Kerwin Lloyd identified the man Friday as 54-year-old David Murrell.

Lloyd said Murrell died Thursday when the tree fell on his mobile home at Toledo Bend Reservoir near Hemphill.



Officials blame Laura for a total of 11 deaths, with the rest counted in Louisiana.



Laura made landfall Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border and sawed a devastating path as it moved north through Louisiana and later into Arkansas and Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

