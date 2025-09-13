Man injured in shooting at Houston gas station

article

The Brief A man was shot three times at a gas station in west Houston. Police said the man pulled into a gas station to check his car when he was shot and robbed by four unknown people. The man drove to a nearby hotel where he was taken to the hospital.



Houston police are investigating after a man showed up to a hotel with gunshot wounds Friday night.

What we know:

Police said a man stopped at a gas station near Westheimer and Chimney Rock roads and was checking his car when he robbed at gunpoint by four unknown people.

The man was shot three times in the arm, thigh and leg, authorities said.

According to police, the victim drove to a nearby hotel where he alerted a Houston police officer working another job.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on any possible suspects.