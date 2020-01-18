Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being shot by stepfather during dispute in north Houston: HCSO

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Man in critical condition after being shot by stepfather during dispute: HCSO

A man is currently in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by his stepfather during a dispute, according to Harris County deputies.

HOUSTON - A man is currently in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by his stepfather during a dispute in north Houston, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Isetta Lane after receiving reports of the incident.  

The victim is currently in critical condition. 

There is an ongoing investigation.