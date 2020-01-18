Man in critical condition after being shot by stepfather during dispute in north Houston: HCSO
HOUSTON - A man is currently in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by his stepfather during a dispute in north Houston, according to Harris County deputies.
Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Isetta Lane after receiving reports of the incident.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
There is an ongoing investigation.
@HCSOTexas units responded to 800 blk of Isetta Ln in reference to an adult male who was allegedly shot by his step-father during a dispute. The injured male is in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zioSWqw9Xh— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 19, 2020