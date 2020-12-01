Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in southeast Houston

article

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Southwind Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man, in his 50s, was found naked with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no known suspect or motive in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

