Man hospitalized after fire in southwest Houston apartment

A man was transported to the hospital after a fire at an apartment in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Bellfort.

According to HFD, the incident was contained to one unit that had heavy smoke when firefighters arrived, but the fire was already out.

Officials say firefighters found a man on the floor and pulled him out of the building.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department says there was not a working smoke detector in the unit at the time of the fire.