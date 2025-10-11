Man hit, killed in Harris Co. while running from deputies in stolen car investigation, sheriff's office says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while running from deputies investigating a stolen car from Louisiana Friday night.
What we know:
Deputies said they received a call from the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Sheriff's Office about a stolen vehicle.
The sheriff's office said they were able to locate the vehicle in a Walmart parking lot near Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.
The vehicle started to drive away before two men jumped out of the vehicle and ran, deputies said. One man climbed onto the northbound side of Beltway 8 where he was hit by a passing vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said the second man was located about two hours later hiding in a backyard. Capt. James Lovett said the man was detained and turned over to the homicide division to meet with Jefferson Parish investigators.
What they're saying:
"There was a murder over there, a possible stolen car that we have over at the Walmart," Lovett said. "We've recovered the stolen car. We're trying to locate other evidence right now."
What we don't know:
The names of the men have not been released.
The Source: Information in the article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.