Man hit, killed in Harris Co. while running from deputies in stolen car investigation, sheriff's office says

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one man was hit by a vehicle and killed on Beltway 8 while trying to run from deputies Friday night. Deputies said they were investigating a possible stolen car from Louisiana. A second man was located two hours later hiding in a backyard. The man was turned over to the homicide division to meet with deputies from Jefferson Parish.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while running from deputies investigating a stolen car from Louisiana Friday night.

What we know:

Deputies said they received a call from the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Sheriff's Office about a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said they were able to locate the vehicle in a Walmart parking lot near Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.

The vehicle started to drive away before two men jumped out of the vehicle and ran, deputies said. One man climbed onto the northbound side of Beltway 8 where he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the second man was located about two hours later hiding in a backyard. Capt. James Lovett said the man was detained and turned over to the homicide division to meet with Jefferson Parish investigators.

What they're saying:

"There was a murder over there, a possible stolen car that we have over at the Walmart," Lovett said. "We've recovered the stolen car. We're trying to locate other evidence right now."

What we don't know:

The names of the men have not been released.