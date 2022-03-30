Man hit by employee's car in SW Houston Burger King drive-thru dies: HPD

A man died after he was struck by an employee’s vehicle in the drive-thru of a Burger King in southwest Houston, police say.

The deadly crash occurred around midnight outside of the restaurant in the 8100 block of the W Sam Houston Parkway S near Beechnut Street.

According to police, a homeless couple – a 25-year-old man and his wife – walked up to the drive-thru and tried to order food, but they were told walk-up orders were not allowed in the drive-thru.

Police say there was a disturbance between the couple and the employee, but there are conflicting accounts of what occurred during the disturbance. There is video of the incident, but no audio.

A while later, the couple was still in the drive-thru picking up change, authorities say.

According to police, the same employee from the disturbance said he was going on break and got into his vehicle.

"It is plausible that that is the case and that he may not have known that they were still in the drive-thru," said Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

Police say the employee drove around the building, and the homeless man was struck.

"We have video of this incident. It does not appear to be an intentional act at this time, so we're investigating it as a crash. But there's a lot of questions that we have and that we're trying to get to the bottom of," Sgt. Rose said.

The man who was struck by the vehicle died at the hospital.

The employee was questioned by police. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died but said his family has been notified.