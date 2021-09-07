Man found shot to death in living room of NE Houston home

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man at a home in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cobalt Street around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim, identified as Kevin Dewayne Rene, was found on the floor of the living room. He had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

