The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on 7851 Grow Lane on Wednesday at Quail Creek apartments.

According to police, around 9:15pm, a hispanic man was found dead on the ground with a gun wound in his back.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials learned while investigating that the man was working on a car when someone fired and shot him in the back.

After running across the street, the man collapsed and was soon pronounced dead by authorities.

RELATED: Drunken man breaks into stranger's house after deadly crash in Northwest Houston, according to deputies

Deputies say they did find one shell casing at the scene, but no leads.

Homicide and lab units are investigating the shooting, according to officials.