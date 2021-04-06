Man fatally struck by car in exit lane of North Freeway

The Houston Police Department says a man died after he was struck by a car in the exit lane of the I-45 North Freeway.

The crash occurred in the 8500 block of the freeway around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road in the exit lane when he was struck by a car.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and called police.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

Lanes of the North Freeway were closed down while police investigated, but they have reopened.

Advertisement

The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS