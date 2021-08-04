Police: Man shot, killed by fiancée's nephew at Sugar Land home

article

Police are searching for a suspect after a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times at a home in Sugar Land.

The shooting occurred around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sugar Mountain Ct.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 35-year-old man dead inside of the home.

Police say the man lived with his fiancée, her child and her 27-year-old nephew.

According to police, the nephew had an argument with someone at the home and was told to leave. Investigators believe the nephew later returned and fired several rounds through an exterior door. He reportedly then ran away.

Officers searched for the nephew but were unable to locate him.

Police say they are working with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office to get an arrest warrant.

