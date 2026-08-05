Man electrocuted while cutting tree in northwest Harris County, officials say

The Brief A man died after an incident while trimming a tree in northwest Harris County. The man was reportedly electrocuted when a branch touched a power line. He has not been publicly identified.



A man was electrocuted while cutting a tree in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, officials say.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the incident occurred near a neighborhood clubhouse in the 13500 block of Cahill Lane, in a neighborhood near Grant Road and Spring Cypress Road.

The constable’s office says the man was cutting a tree when a branch made contact with a power line.

The 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

The man has not been publicly identified.