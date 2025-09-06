Man drowns after boat floats away with wife and kids on Lake Conroe

article

The Brief A 55-year-old man drowned in Lake Conroe after going for a swim on Saturday. He left his wife and kids on the boat, which drifted away while he was in the water. This is the fifth drowning on Lake Conroe this year, and the victim's identity has not been released.



A man died at Lake Conroe after leaving his wife and kids on a boat to take a swim Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Lake Conroe drowning

What we know:

The 55-year-old man jumped off the boat to go swimming, leaving his wife and two young children on the vessel with the spotlock engaged, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Despite the locked motor, the boat began to drift. The wife did not know how to operate it, the release says, and the man went under.

Multiple agencies, including Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables Office, Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire, Texas Parks and Wildlife, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, responded to the scene to search for the man.

Around 5 p.m., he was located in about nine feet of water.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

Lake Conroe incident history

Dig deeper:

This is the fifth drowning of the year on Lake Conroe.

What you can do:

Officials remind anyone on the lake to use life vests.