Man douses woman with gas, lights her on fire with road flare, cops say

A Utah man was arrested after police say he lit a woman on fire and then hid in a 10-foot hole with a cooler filled with drugs.

The Clinton Police Department says Marc Allen Davis, 49, had "poured gasoline on her and lit it on fire with a road flare," KSL reported.

The woman's shirt and some skin on her chest were burned, according to police.

Police later found him hiding in the hold under a blanket with the red cooler.

KSTU reported that after police got him out of the hole he pretended to be mute and would not speak.

Police say the cooler was filled with "a large amount of a solid crystal-like substance, three bags of a green leafy like substance, a zip lock baggie of white powder, spoons, needles, tutor straws, pipes, bongs, a small glass container, baggies, a scale, and a folding knife."

Davis was booked into jail on one count each of attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as 12 drug-related counts, according to ABC4.