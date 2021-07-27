Man dies in shooting in north Houston neighborhood

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in a north Houston neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Carmel Street.

Authorities say the man had already been taken to the hospital before officers arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Authorities are speaking to witnesses and will review any available surveillance video.

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

