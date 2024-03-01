A major crash in the 13300 block of Beaumont Highway is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, a man driving his car at a high rate of speed crashed into a truck tractor. The driver suffered major injuries due to him not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Traffic is being diverted southbound on Beltway 8.

Authorities will continue to investigate this fatal crash.