Man dies after shooting outside of Dickinson home

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man outside of a home in Dickinson.

The shooting occurred around 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Deats Road.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.

Officers rendered aid until Dickinson EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information or vehicle information available at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281)337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477.

