Man dies after having sex using epoxy adhesive instead of a condom

Police say a man may have died after using a high-powered epoxy resin to seal his private parts during intercourse to ensure protection from pregnancy.

A local police investigator reportedly said that 25-year-old Salman Mirza decided to use the epoxy instead of a condom and it may have complicated his health condition.

He was found unconscious a day after entering a hotel with his ex-fiancee. He was hospitalized but died.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police officers told the Times of India that the pair had taken some drugs and then decided to have sex.

"Since they did not have any protection, they decided to apply the adhesive on his private parts to ensure that she does not get pregnant," the paper reported.

Police said that Mirza "died due to multiple organ failure."

The incident took place in late June but is only now being reported. The investigation is ongoing.

MORE UNUSUAL NEWS:

‘Nevermind’ album baby sues Nirvana, alleging child pornography

Bear swipes Amazon package from Connecticut home

Advertisement

Guy napping is mistaken for a dead body