Man dies after allegedly shooting woman in Montgomery County

One man is dead following a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to a release, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the 1400 block of West Creek Drive in reference to an assault with a firearm call.

When deputies arrived, they found one woman with several gunshot wounds and was quickly taken to the hospital. A man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, who died at the scene.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicates a fight between the man and woman, who are related, escalated, and that's when, the man grabbed a gun and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The woman is currently at a local hospital in stable condition being treated for her injuries.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.