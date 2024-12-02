Man dies 2 days after crash into bayou near University of Houston

article

Two days after a crash south of University of Houston, the driver died from his injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 67-year-old man was leaving his home in the 4300 block of North MacGregor Way, when his vehicle continued across the street, through a section of grass, over a sidewalk and down into a bayou embankment.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Sunday, Dec. 1.

His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.