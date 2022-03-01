Man dead after southwest Houston house fire
article
HOUSTON - A man died after an early morning house fire in southwest Houston, officials say.
The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Kinglet Street.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
When firefighters arrived, two men had already gotten out of the house, but a third man was still in a back bedroom, officials say.
Firefighters went in to rescue the man and located him, but he did not survive.
The Houston Fire Department battled a house fire on Kinglet on March 1, 2022.
The other two men were evaluated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.
Firefighters say a pet dog also possibly perished in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Advertisement