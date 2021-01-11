Man dead after drive-by shooting in southwest Harris County

article

Deputies are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in southwest Harris County.

The shooting occurred in the 13100 block of Bissonnet Street near Synott on Monday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting and found a man had been shot.

He was pronounced dead.

HCSO Homicide and CSU investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.