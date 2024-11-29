A deadly shooting is under investigation by the Houston Police Department after a man was chased down by a vehicle and shot in north Houston.

According to Lieutenant Riley, witnesses say a man walking in the 2600 block of Melbourne Street was being followed by a black SUV when unknown suspects inside began shooting at the man.

He fell to the ground as the SUV drove away in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.