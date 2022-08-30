Houston man charged with murder after admitted to shooting mother's boyfriend, police say

article

A man accused in the death of his mother's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, Houston police say.

According to HPD, Omar Alexander Quiroz admitted to shooting and killing the 35-year-old man.

HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting at the Bankside Village Apartments located in the 6400 block of Bankside Drive around 3 p.m. Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Paramedics found a 35-year-old victim with a gunshot wound and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD says the shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Quiroz, returned to the scene and turned himself in.

Investigators say Quiroz, and the man lived in an apartment with Quiroz's mother. He admitted to shooting the victim after the two argued inside their apartment.

MORE: Woman dead, sister injured after Harris Co. shooting; possible suspect shot himself: sheriff

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

No bond has been set at this time.