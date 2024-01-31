Houston police have filed charges against Schwin Rashad Hadnot, a 36-year-old man, in connection with a fatal shooting on Jan. 24. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call at 9923 Valley Club Drive around 1:10 am.|

Upon arrival, they discovered 40-year-old Roger Boutee unresponsive in the driveway, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Boutee was pronounced dead at the scene. A 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound was also found nearby and transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Houston Police say Hadnot was present at the scene and, intoxicated on an unknown substance, was taken to the hospital as well.

After investigating, police learned that Hadnot was with both men before the shooting occurred. Hadnot was later charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being identified by police as the suspect.