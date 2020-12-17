Man charged in shooting that killed 11-year-old boy, man in West Houston

article

A man has been charged in the deadly October shooting of an 11-year-old boy and another man in west Houston.

Desmond Hawkins is charged with one count of capital murder and one count of murder.

One victim, Menuelle Solomon, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road on Oct. 2.

The second victim, Dominic Sumicek, 11, was transported to an area hospital where he died on October 28.

MORE: Boy, 11, dies days after shooting in west Houston

Police reported that the suspects, described only as three black males, entered the apartment complex on foot, approached the victims, and then shot at them multiple times.

Advertisement

The suspects were reported to have run to a nearby black Pontiac sedan and fled the scene.

Further investigation identified Hawkins as one of the suspects in this case, and, on Wednesday he was charged for his role in the shooting.

Hawkins was already in custody at the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

The investigation is continuing and additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.