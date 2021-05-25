Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
12
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:12 AM CDT until TUE 3:12 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:07 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:43 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Man charged in crash that injured 2 Houston police officers

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Booking photo of Norbert Achuo, 28, arrested and charged with intoxication assault. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that injured two Houston officers.

Norbert Achuo, 28, is charged with intoxication assault.

RELATED: 2 officers, 2 other drivers hospitalized after crash on Gulf Freeway

It all began when two police officers were responding to a minor crash that occurred on the Gulf Freeway near Park Place around midnight Monday.

The police department said the officers arrived to block off two lanes with their lights on to assist in the accident they were called to.

Police say that is when a white sedan struck the rear of a police vehicle, causing it to rotate into a lane that was not blocked off. It was reportedly then struck by a second white sedan.

Both officers and two motorists were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. One officer was released from the hospital. The other remains in stable condition and expects to be released in the next few days.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP