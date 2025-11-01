Man charged in Friendswood road rage shooting

article

A 21-year-old man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle while driving in Friendswood Friday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Mike Jordan Cotiy Tum was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 for each charge, $150,000 total.

Friendswood police said they received a call about a possible road rage shooting on South Friendswood Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim said a person in a white Chevrolet Camaro had fired a gun at their vehicle. The Camaro was located on Centennial Lane.

Officers said when they attempted to stop the Camaro, the driver threw an object out of the car.

After Tum was detained, a police K9 was able to locate a handgun near where the object was thrown.

Police said a single bullet was lodged in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle. The two adults and one infant in the vehicle were not injured.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the incident.