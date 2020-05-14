Man caught stealing checks from mailboxes in New Caney

A man in New Caney was caught by police stealing checks from mailboxes.

A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy was on patrol in the Peach Creek Forest Subdivision when he spotted the suspect just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When the man was stopped, deputies found he was in possession of Methamphetamine and two checks that did not belong to him.

One of the checks was for $400 from Lone Star College. Another was a stimulus check for $1,200.

The man, identified as Jason Dunn, told deputies it was his cousins' check.

Deputies went to the address on the stimulus check and learned it belonged to a disabled 69-year-old man who had been expecting the check.

After further investigation, deputies also located the rightful owner of the $400 check. It was a college student also waiting for his check.

Dunn was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of mail from the elderly a third-degree felony.