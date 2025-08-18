Man on bike believed to be targeting women at Houston parks, trails: police

article

Houston police released a sketch of a man who they believe has been targeting women at parks and trails near Downtown.

Pregnant woman attacked on Houston trail

Police released a sketch of a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

Houston police say a pregnant woman was walking on a trail at a park in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway on July 31 when a man rode up on a bike behind her. Police say he grabbed her fanny pack, causing her to fall to the ground, and he also fell off of his bike.

Police say he then stood up, kicked her in the stomach, took off her fanny pack and rode away on the bike. Police say the woman had a miscarriage after being kicked in the stomach.

4 other Houston incidents

Police say he is also believed to be connected to four other incidents in which women were touched inappropriately by a man riding a bicycle on the following days and locations:

June 17, 2025, at around 6:15 p.m.: Woman was walking in her neighborhood at the 2100 block of Crockett

July 10, 2025, at around 6:30 p.m.: Woman was walking at a park the 100 block of Sabine

July 28, 2025, at around 4:40 p.m.: Woman was walking at a park the 1000 block of Stude

July 28, 2025, at around 7:45 a.m.: Woman was walking on a trail near the intersection of the trail and Frasier Street at the Heights Hike and Bike Trail

Help identify the suspect

The suspect is described as a white, heavy-set, male in his mid-30s. He reportedly has brown hair. He wore a red helmet, black and white shoes and had a navy blue or dark green bike.

What you can do:

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or report it through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.