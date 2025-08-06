At least seven women assaulted while walking in Houston

The Brief More women are coming forward about alleged attacks along Houston trails. Police have extra patrols on city trails while officers investigate. Authorities are working to identify the suspect or suspects involved.



More women are coming forward saying they were sexually assaulted while walking alone or with their dog on popular trails and areas across Houston. FOX 26 learned there have been at least seven similar attacks.

Women targeted on busy Houston trails

What we know:

In each case, the women say a man on a bike approached them from behind during the day and assaulted them. One of the assaults allegedly happened near Crockett Elementary School in the Lower Heights.

A woman who reached out to FOX 26 said she was walking along Crockett Street on June 17 when a man grabbed her.

"I had my AirPods in, so I didn’t hear someone behind me, and I felt a grab on my behind," she said. "Next thing I see, a man speeding off on a bike."

These attacks span multiple locations, including the White Oak Bayou Trail, Buffalo Bayou Trail, and Brays Bayou Trail and have been reported over the past three months.

Another woman shared her story with FOX 26, saying she was assaulted while walking her dog on the White Oak Bayou Trail on May 30. She also provided cell phone video of the alleged suspect.

Police say there were two other attacks along the White Oak Bayou trail on the morning of July 28. Cathermine Manterola said she was walking her dog at the time.

"This man on a bike came up behind me, got really close, leaned down and groped me," said Catherine Manterola. "He pedaled off very casually — I was in complete shock."

One of the most bizarre cases happened on July 27 along the Brays Bayou Trail. A woman told police a man on a bike approached her, complimented her feet, and then began licking her feet before she escaped and called police.

Victims say the man appears to be in his 30s or 40s, riding a dark-colored bike. Some say the man wore a red helmet. One woman said her attacker was a heavyset man wearing a hoodie. Another woman said her offender was a white man wearing basketball shorts.

Many women hope there's an arrest soon.

"The reason I came forward is because I saw your other news report and thought that’s exactly what happened to me," one woman said. "If there is a serial groper, I want him off the streets."

Police increase patrols

What you can do:

Houston police are investigating whether one or more suspects could be responsible. In the meantime, police have extra patrols on city trails.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).